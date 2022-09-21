Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,893 shares of company stock worth $1,087,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio Stock Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.84.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.49. 16,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,523. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average is $104.89. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

