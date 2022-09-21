Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,851 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.79.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

