Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.87 Million in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 302,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,000. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 makes up approximately 2.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.23% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at $3,666,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 48.1% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 123,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at $1,257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at $192,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Stock Down 0.7 %

TWM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. 16,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,338. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

