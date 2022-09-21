Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 110,973 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 110,973 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 145.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. 180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a current ratio of 21.75.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

