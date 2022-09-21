BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.60 and last traded at C$17.60. 146,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 161,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.71.

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.70.

