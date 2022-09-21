BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Shares Down 2%

Shares of BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Rating) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$51.80 and last traded at C$51.80. 201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.88.

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.88.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Junior Gold Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.