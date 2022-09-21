Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,076 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of FedEx by 53.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.30.

FDX traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.42. 200,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.61 and a 200 day moving average of $217.20. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

