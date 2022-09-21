Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,315 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

T stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. 1,528,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,607,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

