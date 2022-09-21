Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 895 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 933,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after acquiring an additional 197,005 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 191,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 29,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

KO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. 597,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,787,633. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

