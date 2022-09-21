Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.6 %

WBA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 176,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.