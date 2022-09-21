Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 13,432 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,432 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.68. The company had a trading volume of 233,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

