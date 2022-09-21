Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives $353.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.33.

BDNNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

