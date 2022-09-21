Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.90.

Several analysts have commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,145,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,930 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,398. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $95.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

