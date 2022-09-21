BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,834,000 after buying an additional 369,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,159,000 after buying an additional 375,207 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,857,000 after buying an additional 32,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

