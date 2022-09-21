botXcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $40.51 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. botXcoin has a total market cap of $40.51 million and $13,738.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One botXcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00125897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00494480 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00894292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,642,342 coins. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog.

Buying and Selling botXcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

