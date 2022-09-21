Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 893 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,559 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tripadvisor worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. 69,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.