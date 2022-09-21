Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

FVAL stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,582. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65.

