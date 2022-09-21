Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Cerus worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 59,839 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cerus by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 532,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus Stock Down 0.5 %

CERS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. 16,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,412. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $660.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cerus Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.