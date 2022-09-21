Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

DVY traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,719. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.61.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

