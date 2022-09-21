Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in DocuSign by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in DocuSign by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,330,000 after purchasing an additional 111,277 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.57. 30,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.95.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. William Blair cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

