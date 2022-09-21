Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.5 %

ISRG traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.55. 15,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,629. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.