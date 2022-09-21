Bridge Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 20,840 Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 190,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 142,180 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,966,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 69,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,708. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67.

