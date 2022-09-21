Bridge Advisory LLC Buys 2,094 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,690,000 after acquiring an additional 523,620 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after purchasing an additional 153,657 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,097,000 after purchasing an additional 109,875 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,596,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 215,159 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

