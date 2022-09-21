Bridge Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,142 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWSC. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWSC traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

