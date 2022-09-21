Bridge Advisory LLC Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 5.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.23% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $40,478,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 449.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,503,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,647 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,383,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $12,797,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

