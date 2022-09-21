Bridge Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Boeing by 26.5% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.92. 62,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,953. The company has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

