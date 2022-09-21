Bridge Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 64,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,294. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
