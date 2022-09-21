Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ECL opened at $156.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

