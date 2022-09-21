Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Has $6.76 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Sempra accounts for 1.8% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Sempra by 2.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.91. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

