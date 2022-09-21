Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Boosted by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,951 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,456. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 674,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,553,566. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

