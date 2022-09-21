Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Shares Up 0.1%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 3,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Britvic Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

