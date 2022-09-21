Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Acquired by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,038 shares during the quarter. Broadmark Realty Capital makes up approximately 2.8% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRMK. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRMK shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BRMK stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,068. The stock has a market cap of $843.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 142.37%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.