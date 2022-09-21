Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC lowered its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the period. Broadstone Net Lease makes up approximately 4.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 698,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 31,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,471. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.95%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

