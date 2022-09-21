Brokerages Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) PT at $22.17

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Performance

APG stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. APi Group has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

Insider Activity at APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. APi Group’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,456,000 after buying an additional 1,912,866 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 6,301.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after buying an additional 746,708 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after buying an additional 454,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in APi Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,090,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.