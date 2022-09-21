Brokerages Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target at $91.04

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

JACK stock opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $105.98.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

