Brokerages Set Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Target Price at $37.00

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $1.86 on Friday. Kahoot! ASA has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

