Brokerages Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Target Price at $19.63

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 20.59% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

