Brokerages Set Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target at $60.10

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.10.
RXDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of RXDX stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $59.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
