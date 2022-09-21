Brokerages Set Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Target Price at GBX 838

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 838 ($10.13).

WKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.82), for a total transaction of £40,172.23 ($48,540.64).

WKP opened at GBX 491.40 ($5.94) on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 482.60 ($5.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 905.50 ($10.94). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 548.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 618.82. The firm has a market cap of £941.71 million and a P/E ratio of 723.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

