Brokers Offer Predictions for Portage Biotech Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28).

Portage Biotech Stock Up 5.9 %

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Portage Biotech from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $7.71 on Monday. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $130.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

