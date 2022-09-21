Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 2.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,601,000 after buying an additional 537,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.00. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

