Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Sells £8,542.50 in Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,125 ($25.68), for a total transaction of £8,542.50 ($10,322.02).

Andrew William Shepherd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Andrew William Shepherd sold 909 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($26.58), for a total transaction of £19,998 ($24,163.85).

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance

BRK stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,150 ($25.98). The company had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965. The firm has a market cap of £348.47 million and a PE ratio of 1,493.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,201.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,277.75.

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 45 ($0.54) dividend. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRK. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

