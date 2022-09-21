Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Up 9.3% in August

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 643,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Brunswick Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,919. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.
Brunswick Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Read More
