Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Up 9.3% in August

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 643,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,919. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

