BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Stock Performance
BSQR opened at $1.20 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.
About BSQUARE
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
