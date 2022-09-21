Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Trading Down 0.9%

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.63 and last traded at C$17.08. 10,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 45,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.24.

Several brokerages have commented on HOM.U. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$632.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.34%.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,580.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,740.84.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

