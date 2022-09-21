Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) were down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 56,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Burcon NutraScience to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.95.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burcon NutraScience stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Burcon NutraScience were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.
