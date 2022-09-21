Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.66 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.32.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.1 %
BURL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.61. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 0.83. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $130.37 and a 52 week high of $314.71.
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after buying an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $32,791,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7,860.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.