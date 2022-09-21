Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.32.

BURL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.61. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 0.83. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $130.37 and a 52 week high of $314.71.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after buying an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $32,791,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7,860.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

