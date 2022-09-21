Bytom Price Tops $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $16.24 million and $1.27 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00089541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00072381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00019708 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00031979 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007735 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,769,056,612 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

