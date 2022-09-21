bZx Protocol Price Hits $0.0730 on Top Exchanges (BZRX)

bZx Protocol (BZRX) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One bZx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. bZx Protocol has a total market cap of $37.98 million and approximately $1,397.00 worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bZx Protocol has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

bZx Protocol Coin Profile

bZx Protocol’s launch date was February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 520,082,902 coins. bZx Protocol’s official website is bzx.network. bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling bZx Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is set to allow anyone to build applications that enable lenders, borrowers, and traders to interact with a flexible decentralized finance protocol on Ethereum. bZx is a community-run project, governed by the community vote for all major changes to the protocol.”

