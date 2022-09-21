Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Up 4.2%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.31 and last traded at $61.23. Approximately 4,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 424,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Calix Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31.

Insider Activity at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Calix by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,963,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,259,000 after acquiring an additional 363,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Calix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

